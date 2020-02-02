Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Raises Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1,018.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 372,894 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Marvell Technology Group worth $10,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 41.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.52.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $407,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,650. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.04. 10,827,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,712,151. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.35, a PEG ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average of $25.53. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $28.85.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.24%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

