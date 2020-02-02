Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 110,226 Shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its position in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,226 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Anaplan worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Anaplan in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Anaplan by 1,463.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Anaplan by 18.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anaplan by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Anaplan to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Shares of PLAN traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.59. 1,267,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,457. Anaplan Inc has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $60.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average is $52.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $89.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,704,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $272,372.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,142,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,723,168.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,747 shares of company stock valued at $12,979,251. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

