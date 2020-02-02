Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 12,518 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,680 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 12,518 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,809,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,916 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $20,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Netflix by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,028 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.00.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $345.09. 5,209,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,084,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.54. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $385.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

