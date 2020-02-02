Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 27,022 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC cut its stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,022 shares during the period. Twilio comprises about 1.5% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Twilio worth $15,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Twilio by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Twilio by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,558,000 after buying an additional 125,550 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Twilio by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $4,176,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,375 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,218,442.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,285 shares of company stock worth $19,456,694. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

TWLO traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $124.34. 3,005,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,614. Twilio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $89.81 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.16.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

