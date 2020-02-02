Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 286,174 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC cut its stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 286,174 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $8,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in JD.Com by 85.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in JD.Com in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in JD.Com in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in JD.Com by 165.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $37.69. 11,999,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,486,852. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 101.86 and a beta of 1.37. JD.Com Inc has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $42.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.49.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised JD.Com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. 86 Research raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Vertical Group assumed coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.04.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

