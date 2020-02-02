Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 30,884 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,884 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Servcs accounts for approximately 2.1% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $21,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from to in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.52.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,204 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FIS traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,984,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,452. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $104.30 and a 12 month high of $150.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

