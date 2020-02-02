Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 39,186 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,186 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 46.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.76.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,832. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $98.93 and a 12-month high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $90,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.