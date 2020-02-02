Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Takes Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,879,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of RenaissanceRe at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth $135,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth $242,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe stock traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.66. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $135.59 and a 12 month high of $201.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.31.

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $9,370,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RNR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.33.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

