Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Trims Stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,542 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.12% of Coupa Software worth $10,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 10.2% during the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 824,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,841,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,580,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,514 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,801,000 after purchasing an additional 245,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 211,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,365,000 after purchasing an additional 140,955 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,128. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -118.49 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Coupa Software Inc has a 1 year low of $80.54 and a 1 year high of $174.27.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

COUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.08.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total transaction of $1,960,561.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,903.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $9,239,701.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,807,150.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 291,530 shares of company stock worth $43,949,519. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

