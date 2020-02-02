Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Trims Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,532 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 17,156 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 3.2% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $32,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $235,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,712,000 after purchasing an additional 783,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 997,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $171,558,000 after purchasing an additional 706,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V traded down $9.24 on Friday, reaching $198.97. The company had a trading volume of 15,777,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,765,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.29 and its 200 day moving average is $182.53. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.30 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.88.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.