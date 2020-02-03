$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. iRobot reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover iRobot.

Get iRobot alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IRBT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of iRobot in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of iRobot from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 712.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

NASDAQ:IRBT traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,586. iRobot has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $132.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.49.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRobot (IRBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.