$58.65 Million in Sales Expected for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) will report $58.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.81 million to $60.62 million. Acadia Realty Trust reported sales of $69.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full year sales of $233.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.11 million to $239.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $240.65 million, with estimates ranging from $229.68 million to $258.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Acadia Realty Trust.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $177,374.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $559,000.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $24.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.27. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 85.93%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.