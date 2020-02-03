$840,000.00 in Sales Expected for Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) will report sales of $840,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $870,000.00 and the lowest is $800,000.00. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year sales of $880,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $840,000.00 to $910,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.27 million, with estimates ranging from $14.54 million to $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 30,418.75% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FUV shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Friday, November 15th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arcimoto stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Arcimoto worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FUV opened at $1.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $31.29 million and a P/E ratio of -1.84. Arcimoto has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $7.35.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

