Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) will post sales of $14.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alimera Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.60 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will report full year sales of $51.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.99 million to $51.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $59.89 million, with estimates ranging from $59.88 million to $59.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alimera Sciences.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $6.59 on Monday. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $521,000.00. Also, Director John Snisarenko purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 114,000 shares of company stock valued at $595,270 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,128,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,414 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.59% of Alimera Sciences worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

