Analysts Set Expectations for Precision Drilling Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) – Raymond James lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Precision Drilling in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

PD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.80 to C$2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.67.

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$1.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$1.32 and a 52 week high of C$4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.70.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

