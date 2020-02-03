Analyzing Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) & Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR)

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) and Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Neovasc alerts:

11.5% of Neovasc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Nuvectra shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Nuvectra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Neovasc and Nuvectra’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neovasc $1.75 million 17.69 -$108.04 million ($27.30) -0.11 Nuvectra $48.83 million 0.06 -$48.13 million ($3.19) -0.05

Nuvectra has higher revenue and earnings than Neovasc. Neovasc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuvectra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Neovasc has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvectra has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Neovasc and Nuvectra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neovasc -544.24% N/A -164.22% Nuvectra -99.08% -58.23% -34.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Neovasc and Nuvectra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neovasc 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nuvectra 0 1 2 0 2.67

Neovasc presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 187.54%. Nuvectra has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6,781.72%. Given Nuvectra’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nuvectra is more favorable than Neovasc.

Summary

Nuvectra beats Neovasc on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Nuvectra Company Profile

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs. It is also developing Virtis, a sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and overactive bladder; and technologies to support other indications, including SNM for the treatment of overactive bladder and deep brain stimulation to treat Parkinson's disease. The company serves hospitals, surgery centers, and medical facilities through a direct sales force and third-party distributors in the United States and Europe. Nuvectra Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.