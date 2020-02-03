Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $387.39 Million

Analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will report $387.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $395.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $376.00 million. Ares Capital posted sales of $345.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ares Capital.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.58. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $56,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its position in Ares Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 75,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Ares Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Ares Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 45,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 34.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.