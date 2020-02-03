Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Reaches One Day Volume of $24,665.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $222,338.00 and $24,665.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 64.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00715793 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00119220 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00112541 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002033 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest.

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

