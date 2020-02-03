Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $19.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.28. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $165,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock worth $671,970 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

