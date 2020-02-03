Brokers Issue Forecasts for Middleby Corp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Middleby in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.83.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MIDD. BidaskClub upgraded Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wellington Shields lowered Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $112.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Middleby has a 12 month low of $105.77 and a 12 month high of $142.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.30.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.88 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 5,606.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 266.4% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.24 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,147.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

