China Xiangtai Food Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on February 10th (NASDAQ:PLIN)

China Xiangtai Food’s (NASDAQ:PLIN) lock-up period will expire on Monday, February 10th. China Xiangtai Food had issued 1,172,360 shares in its public offering on August 14th. The total size of the offering was $5,861,800 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PLIN opened at $3.73 on Monday. China Xiangtai Food has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Xiangtai Food stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in China Xiangtai Food Co. (NASDAQ:PLIN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.10% of China Xiangtai Food as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About China Xiangtai Food

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, packing, distribution, and wholesale of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company provides shredded meat, sliced meat, meat stuffing, pickled meat, lamb and offal, sausage, bacon, steamed meat, breaded chicken, and spicy meat products.

