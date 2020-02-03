Comparing Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) and Fang (OTCMKTS:SFUN)

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) and Fang (NYSE:SFUN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.5% of Fang shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Fang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies -83.74% N/A -118.59% Fang -11.09% -3.90% -1.33%

Risk & Volatility

Digerati Technologies has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fang has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Digerati Technologies and Fang, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Fang 1 0 0 0 1.00

Fang has a consensus target price of $7.55, suggesting a potential upside of 190.38%. Given Fang’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fang is more favorable than Digerati Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Fang’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $6.04 million 0.17 -$4.52 million N/A N/A Fang $303.02 million 0.77 -$114.91 million $0.50 5.20

Digerati Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fang.

Summary

Fang beats Digerati Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. It also offers oilfield services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About Fang

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors. The company was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016. Fang Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

