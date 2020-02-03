Comparing GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) & Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF)

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) and Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) and Minco Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) $11.67 billion 4.37 $3.09 billion N/A N/A Minco Capital N/A N/A -$4.94 million N/A N/A

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) has higher revenue and earnings than Minco Capital.

Risk and Volatility

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minco Capital has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) and Minco Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) N/A N/A N/A Minco Capital N/A -12.60% -12.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) and Minco Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) 1 2 1 0 2.00 Minco Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) currently has a consensus target price of $27.58, suggesting a potential downside of 14.52%. Given GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) is more favorable than Minco Capital.

Summary

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) beats Minco Capital on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR)

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Metallurgical, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments. It prospects, explores for, extracts, refines, and processes minerals; and produces, markets, and sells base and precious metals. The company's products include nickel, palladium, copper, platinum, cobalt, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, silver, gold, selenium, tellurium, sulfur, sodium sulfate, and sodium chloride. It is also involved in property and equipment rental, gas extraction and transportation, electricity production and distribution, construction, repairs, spare parts production, geological works, distribution, research, fuel supply, river shipping, and airport businesses, as well as acts as an air company. The company was formerly known as Open Joint Stock Company ‘Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel' and changed its name to Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel in May 2015. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

About Minco Capital

Minco Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. It invests in privately and publicly traded companies. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

