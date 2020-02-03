CPChain (CPC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $103,218.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. CPChain has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $103,218.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain token can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and Kucoin. Over the last week, CPChain has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.59 or 0.01240831 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00023859 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003754 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001087 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team.

CPChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

