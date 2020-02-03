Critical Survey: Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) vs. Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Agenus and Iovance Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus 0 0 1 0 3.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 0 12 0 3.00

Agenus presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.43%. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $31.73, indicating a potential upside of 45.94%. Given Agenus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Agenus is more favorable than Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agenus and Iovance Biotherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus $36.78 million 13.97 -$159.69 million ($1.44) -2.60 Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$123.58 million ($1.27) -17.12

Iovance Biotherapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agenus. Iovance Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agenus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.7% of Agenus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Agenus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Agenus and Iovance Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus -107.15% N/A -67.84% Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A -40.29% -37.56%

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics beats Agenus on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, LAG-3, and others. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, including Prophage vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic neoantigen; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a class of tumor specific neoepitopes. Further, it develops QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant. Additionally, the company engages in the development of CTLA-4 and PD-1 antagonists; and anti-CTLA-4, CD137, and TIGIT antibodies, as well as various multi-specific antibodies that are under various stages of development. Agenus Inc. has collaboration agreements with Incyte Corporation, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, and Recepta Biopharma SA.; and collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to develop immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145, an autologous adoptive cell therapy to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has research collaboration and clinical grant agreements with Moffitt to evaluate TIL therapy in a clinical trial that combines TIL with nivolumab in NSCLC; strategic alliance agreement with M.D. Anderson Cancer Center to conduct clinical and preclinical research studies; strategic alliance agreement with Roswell Park Cancer Institute to conduct a clinical research study of TIL therapy in bladder cancer; collaboration agreement with MedImmune to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; preclinical research collaboration with the Ohio State University; and a preclinical research collaboration with Cellectis S.A. to investigate transcription activator-like effector nucleases. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.