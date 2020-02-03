CryptoPing Reaches Market Capitalization of $262,982.00 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, CryptoPing has traded 573.1% higher against the dollar. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $262,982.00 and $14.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing token can currently be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and Tidex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.15 or 0.03024100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00196235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030067 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00129157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s launch date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech.

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

