DIMCOIN Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One DIMCOIN token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Coinbe and Exrates. DIMCOIN has a market cap of $80,492.00 and $1,091.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.15 or 0.03024100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00196235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030067 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00129157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DIMCOIN Token Profile

DIMCOIN’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIMCOIN’s official website is www.dimcoin.io.

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinbe, BTC-Alpha, Exrates and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

