Ellaism Achieves Market Capitalization of $27,293.00 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Ellaism has a total market cap of $27,293.00 and approximately $103.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.09 or 0.02033720 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00127059 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

