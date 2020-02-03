Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for WPX Energy Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of WPX Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19.

WPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of WPX Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on WPX Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

WPX stock opened at $11.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.96. WPX Energy has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $15.32. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.28.

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,615,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,929,000 after buying an additional 417,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,315,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,007,000 after buying an additional 322,195 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in WPX Energy by 14.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,596,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,072 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in WPX Energy by 11,233.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,649,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WPX Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,694,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,129,000 after acquiring an additional 520,462 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

