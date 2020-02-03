Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Eterbase Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Escodex, IDEX and LATOKEN. Eterbase Coin has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $109,252.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $564.04 or 0.06009204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00024731 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00126853 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00035097 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010633 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Eterbase Coin (CRYPTO:XBASE) is a token. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,901,844 tokens. The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE. The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com.

Eterbase Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Escodex, IDEX, Mercatox, DDEX, CoinTiger, Coinlim and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

