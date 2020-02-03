Everest Re Group (RE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect Everest Re Group to post earnings of $4.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RE stock opened at $276.57 on Monday. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $208.01 and a 52-week high of $281.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.37.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.86.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

