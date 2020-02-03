First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. First Busey posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.91 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 21.78%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BUSE shares. B. Riley upgraded First Busey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Busey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of First Busey stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.50. 133,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average is $26.16. First Busey has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Busey by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

