FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Velocity Minerals Ltd. Issued By Beacon Securities (CVE:VLC)

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) – Analysts at Beacon Securities raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Velocity Minerals in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04).

Shares of VLC stock opened at C$0.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19. Velocity Minerals has a 12-month low of C$0.21 and a 12-month high of C$0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73.

Velocity Minerals Company Profile

Velocity Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold properties internationally. The company has an option to acquire interests in the Rozino and Ekuzya projects, as well as regional exploration in the 163 square kilometers Tintyava property located in Bulgaria. Velocity Minerals Ltd.

