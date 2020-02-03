FY2019 EPS Estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS Reduced by B. Riley (TSE:NGT)

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.80. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.07 billion.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS stock opened at C$59.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.05. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a one year low of C$40.01 and a one year high of C$60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.65.

About NEWMONT GOLD-TS

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

