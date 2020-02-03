FY2019 EPS Estimates for Outfront Media Inc Decreased by Barrington Research (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) – Barrington Research dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Outfront Media in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.18. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Outfront Media’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.97 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.72%. Outfront Media’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $29.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $30.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

