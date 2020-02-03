FY2019 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Corp Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $2.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.47. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

SIX has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $67.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $38.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.25. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $64.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $86,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos purchased 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $500,743.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon L. Luther purchased 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,789.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 63,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,571.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,787 shares of company stock worth $850,397. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

