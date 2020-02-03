FY2019 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Reduced by US Capital Advisors

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – US Capital Advisors decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SWN. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a market cap of $849.84 million, a P/E ratio of 0.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 741,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 20.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 749,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 128,916 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 89.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,817,312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 59,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 10.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,330,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 126,258 shares during the last quarter.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

