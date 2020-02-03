FY2019 EPS Estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd Lifted by Raymond James (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Trican Well Service in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.24). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$136.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.45 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TCW. Evercore dropped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.40 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.10 to C$1.85 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trican Well Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.32.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at C$1.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.75 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$0.81 and a 12 month high of C$1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

