FY2019 EPS Estimates for Unit Co. Reduced by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:UNT)

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Unit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.71). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Unit’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $155.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.87 million. Unit had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. Unit’s revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

UNT stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.44. Unit has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNT. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unit during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Unit by 11.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 199,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Unit by 126.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 23,812 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unit during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Unit by 47.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 75,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unit

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

