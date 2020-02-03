GeyserCoin (GSR) Trading Up 31.8% This Week

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded up 31.8% against the dollar. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and YoBit. GeyserCoin has a total market cap of $23,768.00 and $3.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GeyserCoin alerts:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GeyserCoin (CRYPTO:GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,171,081 coins and its circulating supply is 1,171,061 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com.

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

GeyserCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeyserCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeyserCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.