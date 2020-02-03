Gulden Market Capitalization Reaches $6.72 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Gulden has a total market cap of $6.72 million and $149,629.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges including GuldenTrader, YoBit, Bittrex and Bleutrade.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gulden

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 504,983,647 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com.

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nocks, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, GuldenTrader, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

