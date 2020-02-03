IOST (IOST) Price Reaches $0.0061 on Major Exchanges

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. IOST has a total market capitalization of $73.04 million and $41.17 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST token can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, IDEX and Coineal. During the last week, IOST has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $560.88 or 0.05969254 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00024567 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00126915 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00035313 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010599 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinZest, Hotbit, ABCC, CoinBene, Bitkub, Cobinhood, Bitrue, DragonEX, IDEX, Vebitcoin, Binance, IDAX, BitMax, Ethfinex, GOPAX, DDEX, Kucoin, Livecoin, OKEx, OTCBTC, BitMart, DigiFinex, Huobi, Koinex, Zebpay, WazirX, Kyber Network, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Upbit, Coineal, BigONE, Bithumb and HitBTC.

