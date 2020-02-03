IoT Chain Trading 12.8% Higher This Week (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $10.34 million and $3.30 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IoT Chain has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One IoT Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, OKEx and Bibox.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.15 or 0.03024100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00196235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030067 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00129157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037240 BTC.

ITC is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,464,658 tokens. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IoT Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Kucoin, Bibox, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

