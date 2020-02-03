KeyCorp Comments on United Parcel Service, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. GMP Securities raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.22.

Shares of UPS opened at $103.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $92.65 and a one year high of $125.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.04 and a 200 day moving average of $117.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.