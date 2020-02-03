KeyCorp Weighs in on WESCO International, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WESCO International in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on WESCO International from to and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research set a $52.00 price objective on WESCO International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

WESCO International stock opened at $48.41 on Monday. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after buying an additional 74,524 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 215,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 76,529 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in WESCO International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in WESCO International by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 25,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

