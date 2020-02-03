Manitowoc Company Inc Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NYSE:MTW)

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) – Dougherty & Co cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manitowoc in a report issued on Friday, January 31st. Dougherty & Co analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50.

MTW has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Manitowoc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

MTW opened at $14.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $510.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $19.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.27 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 591.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 595,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after acquiring an additional 509,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 186,070 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,154,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,342,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,500,000 after acquiring an additional 65,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 171,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

