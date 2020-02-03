Martin Midstream Partners L.P. to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Martin Midstream Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MMLP. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $3.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $118.14 million, a PE ratio of -16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.17. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $14.32.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 23.21%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -526.32%.

In other news, VP Chris H. Booth purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 25,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,709.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,894 shares of company stock worth $61,134 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 172,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

