Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Mayville Engineering in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. William Blair also issued estimates for Mayville Engineering’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

MEC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

NYSE:MEC opened at $7.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Mayville Engineering has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $17.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 30.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.