Melon Trading Down 14.7% Over Last Week (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, Melon has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Melon has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and $81,185.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon token can now be bought for approximately $5.22 or 0.00055490 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay, Bittrex and Kraken.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.15 or 0.03024100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00196235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030067 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00129157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Melon

Melon’s genesis date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Melon’s official website is melonport.com.

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, Radar Relay, Liqui, IDEX, Bittrex and Bitsane. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

