Molina Healthcare (MOH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect Molina Healthcare to post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $122.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.59. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $106.50 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $45,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,550.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOH. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.67.

Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

